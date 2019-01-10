2019 Directory Photo Contest

Take a Shot at Winning the Cover

Enter Alpine’s Directory Photo Contest today! Alpine Communications is looking for unique photos that represent the communities we serve, so we can put them on the cover of our 2019-2020 Northeast Iowa Regional Telephone Directory. Thousands of copies are distributed around Northeast Iowa, Southern Minnesota, and Southwest Wisconsin during the year.

Alpine’s Directory Photo Directory Contest is open to amateur photographers at all levels of experience. Our goal is to highlight the natural beauty and scenic settings that surround us while promoting the art of local photography. The winning photographer will receive a $50.00 Alpine Communications gift certificate. All entries will be featured on Alpine’s website and social media pages.

PHOTO CONTEST RULES & ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS:

  • Entries are open to Alpine Communications customers of all ages.
  • Photos must have been shot within Alpine Communications’ serving areas of Elkader, Elgin, Guttenberg, Garnavillo, Garber, Marquette, McGregor, and the surrounding rural areas.
  • Photos must have been shot within the past three years.
  • Digital photos must be high-resolution, at least 300 dpi, and formatted as a .jpg, .pdf, .bmp, .eps, .tif, or .gif. Scanned or hard copy photo entries will not be accepted.
  • Relatives of Alpine Communications employees are not eligible to enter.

HOW TO ENTER:

Click Here To Enter Today!

Recent Headlines

2019 Directory Photo Contest Take a Shot at Winning the Cover Enter Alpine’s Directory Photo Contest today! Alpine Communications is looking for unique photos that represent the communities we serve, so we can put them on the cover of our 2019-2020 Northeast Iowa Regional Telephone Directory. Thousands of copies are distributed around Northeast Iowa, Southern Minnesota, and Southwest Wisconsin […] 2019 Local Scholarship Opportunities Alpine Communications has teamed up with The Foundation for Rural Service (FRS), Aureon, and Iowa Communications Alliance to offer three scholarship opportunities to our service areas’ high school seniors. The FRS college scholarship program awards twenty-five scholarships in the amount of $2,500 to winning applicants across the nation. Eligibility requirements and the application can be […] George Maier Rural Heritage Center Receives Aureon Grant Aureon is pleased to announce that an Aureon Charity Grant has been awarded to the George Maier Rural Heritage Center. The grant was presented in conjunction with Alpine Communications who sponsored the grant application. Upon reviewing an abundance of applications, the Aureon Charity Grant Committee delegated funds to projects committed to the betterment of local […] Apply for 2019 Aureon Scholarship Alpine Communications is proud to partner with Aureon to make the Aureon Network Services Scholarship Program available to students at Central, MFL MarMac, North Fayette Valley, and Clayton Ridge. To be eligible, students must be pursuing a STEM-related course of study (science, technology, engineering or mathematics) and be an active phone, internet, or television customer […]