2019 Local Scholarship Opportunities

Alpine Communications has teamed up with The Foundation for Rural Service (FRS), Aureon, and Iowa Communications Alliance to offer three scholarship opportunities to our service areas’ high school seniors.

The FRS college scholarship program awards twenty-five scholarships in the amount of $2,500 to winning applicants across the nation. Eligibility requirements and the application can be downloaded from FRS at www.frs.org. Completed applications must be returned to our office by February 15, 2019, so that we may complete the sponsor certification and forward the applications to FRS. The Aureon Scholarship makes $10,000 in funds available to students pursuing a STEM-related course of study (science, technology, engineering or mathematics) and residing in a home with service from an Iowa Independent Telecommunications Company (ITC). The application and additional information is available online at Aureon.com/Scholarship. The scholarship deadline is March 1, 2019. The Iowa Communications Alliance will award two scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Eligibility requirements and the application can be downloaded from the Iowa Communications Alliance website. The application deadline is March 13, 2019.

Please call Sara Hertrampf, Alpine’s sales and marketing manager, at 563-245-4000 if you have questions about applying for these scholarships.