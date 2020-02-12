Responsibilities include reconciling accounts, miscellaneous billing, and other general accounting duties. The successful candidate will prepare and examine a variety of financial transactions for completeness, accuracy, and conformity with established accounting policies, procedures and classifications while working on a variety of special projects. Must also be able to communicate wells with other and respond to customers and community to ensure positive public relations.

Candidate should have the knowledge and skills usually acquired through an associate’s degree in accounting or experience in a similar capacity. Computer literacy including a working knowledge of Microsoft Office products required. EOE.

Alpine Communications has been connecting customers with the latest communications technology since 1997. Located in Elkader, Iowa, 15 miles west of the Mississippi, in beautiful Clayton County, Alpine Communications offers telephone, wireless, broadband internet access, digital TV and home monitoring service.

Accepting applications through March 15, 2020. Qualified candidates should send their resume and cover letter, including salary history to:

Alpine Communications

Human Resources

PO Box 1008

Elkader, IA 52043

Website: www.alpinecom.net

alpineresumes@alpinecom.net

Fax: 563-245-2887

