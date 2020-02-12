Accounting Assistant

Responsibilities include reconciling accounts, miscellaneous billing, and other general accounting duties.  The successful candidate will prepare and examine a variety of financial transactions for completeness, accuracy, and conformity with established accounting policies, procedures and classifications while working on a variety of special projects.  Must also be able to communicate wells with other and respond to customers and community to ensure positive public relations.

Candidate should have the knowledge and skills usually acquired through an associate’s degree in accounting or experience in a similar capacity.  Computer literacy including a working knowledge of Microsoft Office products required.  EOE.

Alpine Communications has been connecting customers with the latest communications technology since 1997. Located in Elkader, Iowa, 15 miles west of the Mississippi, in beautiful Clayton County, Alpine Communications offers telephone, wireless, broadband internet access, digital TV and home monitoring service.

Accepting applications through March 15, 2020.  Qualified candidates should send their resume and cover letter, including salary history to:

Alpine Communications
Human Resources
PO Box 1008
Elkader, IA 52043
Website: www.alpinecom.net
alpineresumes@alpinecom.net
Fax:  563-245-2887

Free Instagram Workshop Did you know Instagram has one billion monthly active users, making it the third most popular social media network, following only Facebook and YouTube? This is a huge audience to put your business in front of, which is why we want you to learn how to maximize Instagram for your business and brand. We invite […] Point, Shoot, Click, and Enter for a Chance to Win Alpine Communications is looking for unique photos that represent the communities we serve, so we can put them on the cover of our 2020-2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Telephone Directory. Thousands of copies are distributed around Northeast Iowa, Southern Minnesota, and Southwest Wisconsin during the year. Alpine's Directory Photo Directory Contest is open to amateur photographers […] Ship UPS at Alpine Great news! Alpine Communications is now a UPS Authorized Shipping Outlet, which means you can bring your UPS packages to our office at 923 Humphrey Street, Elkader, Iowa, and send your packages world-wide.  Area residents can drop-off pre-paid, labeled UPS packages for free. Our shipping deadline is 3:00 PM Central, Monday-Friday (excluding holidays), to ensure […]