Alpine Builds Fusion Network to Select Areas of Rural Guttenberg

We have exciting news! Alpine Communications is pleased to announce that we will be making a significant investment in a state-of-the-art network that will provide a 100% fiber-optic connection to homes in select areas of rural Guttenberg.

Besides providing high levels of reliability and sound quality, the Fusion Network powered by 100% fiber optics, will allow us to deliver ultra-fast internet service while ensuring residents can connect the way they want to in the future. We are making this investment because we believe connected communities become thriving communities, and Fusion fiber optics contribute to the economic vitality of the area.

Homes and businesses will benefit from the 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network.

We will be upgrading select areas of the rural Guttenberg exchange to Fusion fiber optics. Construction on the fiber-optic Fusion Network will begin in June and is scheduled to be completed in October, barring any COVID-19 related delays.

Alpine field technicians will be visiting properties within the next few weeks to discuss the project with homeowners in further detail in preparation for the start of construction. They will be wearing company shirts and have company identification on them. Homeowners will receive an email or telephone call from Alpine before our visit. The technician will contact each homeowner before they approach the property and ask questions to ensure the health and safety of both our customers and our employees.

During the visit, the technician will work homeowners to determine:

The appropriate place to install a new Optical Network Terminal (ONT) on the home The location of underground wiring or piping on the property If the basement is accessible to running wires for new services inside the home or business Questions or concerns homeowners may have with constructing fiber-optic services on their property

At Alpine Communications, we promise personal, timely, reliable service from people who live here. When you choose us, we all thrive. To learn more about this project, register at join.alpinecom.net, and encourage your neighbors to register, too.