Alpine Communications Recognize Marvel-ous Employees

Who is your favorite superhero? Is it Batman, Spiderman, Wonder Woman, or Captain America? At Alpine Communications, our favorite superheroes are each other.

Once a month, we celebrate our everyday marvels who work to exceed the standards that we live by to ensure the communities we serve are connected and thriving. Rather than recognizing a superhero trait, such as Herculean strength, we name the Alpine standard each marvel represents. A Monthly Marvel does one or more of the following:

Their time is more important than ours.

Own the answer.

Invest in our future.

Connect the way you want to.

Be tenacious about getting it right.

Employees gather at 7:45 the second Tuesday for breakfast and celebrate Monthly Marvels. Team members are recognized for going above-and-beyond in their work by exceeding our standards. It is expected that we meet these standards with every customer interaction. It is during Monthly Marvels when we share stories of how the team rose to the level of greatness.

Alpine’s leadership team recognized these employees for exceeding our standards.

July

Brian Williams – Invest in Our Future

Austin Winch – Be Tenacious About Getting It Right

Samantha Moser – Their Time is More Important Than Ours

August

Lara Duff – Be Tenacious About Getting It Right

Brian Williams, Lanette Schutte, Lara Duff, Samantha Moser – Their Time is More Important Than Ours

Kelly Blockhus – Connect the Way You Want To

September

Lanette Schutte – Invest In Our Future, Own the Answer, Their Time is More Important Than Ours

October

Lara Duff – Connect the Way You Want To

Melissa Schilling – Invest in Our Future

Tammy Sylvester – Own the Answer

November

Lanette Schutte, Austin Winch, Josh Funk, Zachary Lyon, Melissa Schilling – Own the Answer

December

Kelly Blockhus – Be Tenacious about Getting It Right and Own the Answer

Darrin Smith – Be Tenacious about Getting It Right

Spiderman, Batman and Captain America have nothing on our Alpine marvels who continue to serve our community and put others first.

If you have an experience with Alpine that knocks your socks off, let us know! Connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. We are here to help you live a more connected life and provide you with a customize service experience with honest answers to your questions. We promise personal, timely, reliable service from people who live here. When you choose us, we all thrive.