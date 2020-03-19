Alpine Communications Takes Steps to Protect Against COVID-19

A MESSAGE FROM CHRIS HOPP, GENERAL MANAGER/COO

The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve with new developments happening every day. The safety of our customers and employees is paramount and top of mind. We rely on information from experts to help make wise decisions that support our communities and country.

We are planning for continuity and are evaluating how best to serve our customers in this unique time. Our commitment to Clayton and Fayette Counties remains the same – to provide the highest level of connectivity, care, and support possible; while balancing the safety of our customers and employees.

Taking protective measures may not prevent people from getting the virus. However, being proactive can help reduce the number of patients our health care system must treat in a short period. As the graph below shows, taking measures to protect against COVID-19 can spread the number of cases across a more extended period, ensuring that health care providers have the resources to help everyone who needs it.

What We Are Doing

With that in mind, Alpine Communications has implemented measures following CDC guidelines to protect both our employees and our customers. These include:

Instructing employees who feel sick to stay home.

We are disinfecting frequently touched surfaces in our office and our tools used in the field.

Employees are taking proper precautions to ensure the safety of themselves and those around them.

We are contacting customers to ask a series of questions to determine the risk of exposure to our employee before any employee is dispatched to a customer’s home for a service call.

Visit our COVID-19 Response Updates website for more information.

Consistent Connections

Since 1997, Alpine Communications has invested millions of dollars into building a state-of-the-art network capable of the capacity, reliability, and redundancy that this crisis requires. Rest assured, we have the workforce, expertise, and facilities to support you and your endeavors.

Working From Home and Distance Learning

If your employer has adopted a work-from-home policy or if your school has adopted an online-only policy, you may need a more robust broadband connection and unlimited data for tasks such as connecting to remote servers and videoconferencing. To support these efforts, we have a variety of options to upgrade your speed and improve your WiFi network. Please call the office at 563-245-4406 to discuss your needs with customer service.

Helping with Economic Hardship

For many industries, the impact of COVID-19 will be felt immediately. Several of our customers may see their incomes impacted as they are told to stay home from work. As a service provider invested in our communities, we are committed to helping you navigate these uncertain times. If you are experiencing financial difficulties and are unable to pay your Alpine bill, please call customer service at 563-245-4406 to discuss payment options.

Keeping You Informed

We will continue to monitor this situation closely and explore further measures to support our customers and the community as needed. We ask for your patience as we, like you, navigate this changing situation. Follow us on social media for updates and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov for more information about COVID-19.