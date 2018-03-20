Alpine Expands 100% Fiber-Optic Fusion Network

Alpine Communications is making a major investment by expanding their 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network to the community of Marquette and the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood this year. The state-of-the-art Fusion Network will provide a fiber optic connection to all businesses and households within the city limits of Marquette and to customers in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood.

This marks Alpine’s first major project to extend Fusion fiber-optics into its rural territory. The high demand for ultra-fast broadband services along with a digital television alternative is driving this investment. “Rural customers have been asking, ‘when am I getting fiber’, and we are excited to begin providing advanced services that only fiber-optics can deliver.”

What is Fiber-to-the-Home and why is it important?

This infrastructure brings virtually unlimited bandwidth and will be a positive impact on economic development:

A fiber network is easier to maintain and delivers 100 times more bandwidth than coaxial, wireless, or copper networks.

Businesses will have a greater ability to compete in the global economy due to connectivity that allows more applications such as remote data backups and telecommuting.

Quality of life is enhanced by improved access to online entertainment, education, and e-commerce.

Homes and businesses can expect an increase in value.

When is construction starting and what do I need to do?

To prepare for the start of construction, Alpine field technicians and contractors are surveying the area. Alpine Communications General Manager Chris Hopp stated, “You may have already noticed an increased presence of Alpine Communications vehicles and technicians in your neighborhood. Starting in April, Alpine technicians will visit all homes and businesses in Marquette and the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood to discuss the fiber project with customers. Alpine employees will be wearing company shirts and have company identification.”

Construction of the network will begin in May and service activation will be completed throughout the summer and early fall of 2018. Residents will be notified before construction begins in their neighborhood.

Alpine is requesting that all residents and business owners in Marquette, the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, and throughout the Alpine service area register their interest for the Fusion Network at https://join.alpinecom.net. Alpine Communications will use the information they collect to strategically plan for expanding the Fusion Network.

Alpine Communications is independently owned and steadfastly focused on our customers. Alpine has served this community since 1997 and you can count on them for reliability, responsiveness, and local customer service. As technology changes, Alpine changes along with it, keeping you connected to a new world of possibilities. For more information about the fiber project, contact Alpine Communications at 563-245-4000.