Alpine Launches Fusion Network and Fiber-Fast Broadband in Marquette and Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood

Alpine Communications is pleased to announce the launch of our all-new 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network to all homes and businesses within the city limits of Marquette and the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood of McGregor. Once activated on the new Fusion Network, current Internet customers can look forward to receiving increased Internet speeds at no extra charge.

While Alpine Communications has offered FusionTV to Marquette since 2013, this enhanced digital television service is now available to the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood because of fiber-optics. Introductory specials for both FusionTV and Fusion Internet will be available for a limited time.

With fiber, you can look forward to important advantages including:

Virtually unlimited bandwidth capacity

Much faster internet speeds

Increased service reliability

Enhanced online experiences

Expanded opportunities for local economic development

“The Fusion Network delivers the most advanced communications services over a strand of fiber comparable to the size of a human hair. Fiber technology has also been known to increase home values and boost economic growth for the communities that have it. We are excited and committed to building thriving communities with fiber-optic connections,” says Chris Hopp, Alpine General Manager.

Both existing and new customers will need to contact Alpine to schedule a Fusion activation appointment after September 4th. For preferred scheduling, residents and businesses are encouraged to contact Alpine now at (563) 245-4000 for an appointment.

As part of the Fusion Network launch, Alpine is hosting an open house on Thursday, September 6th from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. at the Cobblestone Inn in Marquette to ensure that the community is aware of the full value of fiber-optic services. Everyone is welcome.

For additional information, please contact Alpine Communications at (563) 245-4000 with any questions or comments or complete the form below.