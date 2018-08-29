Alpine Launches Fusion Network and Fiber-Fast Broadband in Marquette and Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood

Fusion Fiber Optic Internet

Alpine Communications is pleased to announce the launch of our all-new 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network to all homes and businesses within the city limits of Marquette and the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood of McGregor. Once activated on the new Fusion Network, current Internet customers can look forward to receiving increased Internet speeds at no extra charge.

While Alpine Communications has offered FusionTV to Marquette since 2013, this enhanced digital television service is now available to the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood because of fiber-optics. Introductory specials for both FusionTV and Fusion Internet will be available for a limited time.

With fiber, you can look forward to important advantages including:

  • Virtually unlimited bandwidth capacity
  • Much faster internet speeds
  • Increased service reliability
  • Enhanced online experiences
  • Expanded opportunities for local economic development

“The Fusion Network delivers the most advanced communications services over a strand of fiber comparable to the size of a human hair. Fiber technology has also been known to increase home values and boost economic growth for the communities that have it. We are excited and committed to building thriving communities with fiber-optic connections,” says Chris Hopp, Alpine General Manager.

Both existing and new customers will need to contact Alpine to schedule a Fusion activation appointment after September 4th. For preferred scheduling, residents and businesses are encouraged to contact Alpine now at (563) 245-4000 for an appointment.

As part of the Fusion Network launch, Alpine is hosting an open house on Thursday, September 6th from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. at the Cobblestone Inn in Marquette to ensure that the community is aware of the full value of fiber-optic services. Everyone is welcome.

For additional information, please contact Alpine Communications at (563) 245-4000 with any questions or comments or complete the form below.

Yes! I'm ready to activate my Fusion Network fiber-optic connection and would like to schedule an appointment.

Fields marked with an * are required

Recent Headlines

Alpine Launches Fusion Network and Fiber-Fast Broadband in Marquette and Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood Alpine Communications is pleased to announce the launch of our all-new 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network to all homes and businesses within the city limits of Marquette and the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood of McGregor. Once activated on the new Fusion Network, current Internet customers can look forward to receiving increased Internet speeds at no extra charge. […] 10 Ways to Protect Yourself From Fraud, Scams, and Schemes Like you, we understand how frustrating unwanted robocalls, technical support scams, spam emails, junk mail, and pop-up ads can be.  We experience the same challenges as consumers.  It is difficult to discern what is real and what is fake as scammers become more sophisticated with their tricks and schemes. How can Alpine Communications help you […] Savoring Summer at Elkader’s Art in the Park 2018 When people work together towards a common goal, incredible things will happen.  For more than four years, Elkader’s Art in the Park Fine Art Festival committee volunteers have worked countless hours year-around to plan and execute a successful annual event and regional destination for art enthusiasts, foodies, and music lovers alike. Elkader will host the […] KGAN Outage KGAN is having an issue with their tower that sends their signal. They have a crew there to fix it so they can restore service as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. Watch KGAN during an outage – https://cbs2iowa.com/news/local/how-to-watch-cbs-programming-with-outage