Alpine Launches Fusion Network in Select Areas of Rural McGregor, Iowa

Fusion Network McGregor Iowa

Apine Communications is pleased to announce the launch of our all-new 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network to select areas of rural McGregor, Iowa. Once activated on the new Fusion Network, current Internet customers can look forward to receiving increased Internet speeds at no extra charge.

FusionTV is now available to rural customers because of Fusion fiber-optics. Introductory specials for FusionTV,  Fusion Internet, and WiFi Connect will be available for a limited time.

With 100% Fusion fiber-optics, you can look forward to important advantages including:

  • Virtually unlimited bandwidth capacity
  • Much faster internet speeds
  • Increased service reliability
  • Enhanced online experiences
  • Expanded opportunities for local economic development

“The Fusion Network delivers the most advanced communications services over a strand of fiber comparable to the size of a human hair. Fiber technology has also been known to increase home values and boost economic growth for the communities that have it. We are excited and committed to building thriving communities with fiber-optic connections,” says Chris Hopp, Alpine General Manager.

Both existing and new customers will need to contact Alpine to schedule a Fusion Network activation appointment. For preferred scheduling, residents are encouraged to contact Alpine now at (563) 245-4000 for an appointment.  To schedule your Fusion Network activation appointment, complete the form below.

