Alpine Teams Up With the Guttenberg Press for Annual Drive

For the 9th year in a row, Alpine Communications is collecting cold-weather gear through the “Mitten Tree Program” along with a food drive for the Clayton County Food Shelf now through Christmas. We invite the community to visit Alpine Communications in Elkader or The Guttenberg Press to pick up an Alpine grocery tote and then fill it with non-perishable food items, personal care supplies or cold-weather gear such as new or handmade hats, gloves, mittens and scarves for individuals within our community who are in need.

The Clayton County Food Shelf is in need of items such as peanut butter, tuna, canned fruit, flour, sugar, vanilla, and cereal as well as other nonperishable food items including diapers, personal care products, soap, toilet tissue, shampoo, laundry soap, etc. Return the tote with food drive and Mitten Tree donations to:

Alpine Communications

923 Humphrey St

Elkader, Iowa 52043

OR

The Guttenberg Press

10 Schiller St

Guttenberg, Iowa 52052

This is an opportunity for individuals, families, groups and businesses to support this local program and help a child/children, adults and/or seniors to stay nourished and warm during the winter months. As an added bonus, Alpine Communications customers who make a donation can keep the Alpine grocery tote and will be entered into a drawing for an Alpine gift package. Please contact Sara Hertrampf, Alpine sales and marketing manager, at (563) 245-4475 or visit www.facebook.com/AlpineCommunications for details.