Alpinecom.net Email Update

Announcement Regarding Alpinecom.net Email Issue

On Saturday, April 8th, some @alpinecom.net email accounts were unable to authenticate through the email server. Troubleshooting occurred throughout the day and evening. As of Sunday morning, April 9th, our engineers have restored mail services. Webmail and mail client access have returned to working normally. Any mail sent during this outage period has been spooling and will be delivered promptly, however, users will see delays in reception of mail as queues start to clear out. We will monitor our platform for any issues that may arise, so they are addressed as quickly as possible.

We do appreciate your patience as we have worked through this outage, and again deeply apologize of the inconvenience and scope of this outage. Please our 24×7 Internet Technical Support team at 1-888-264-2908 if you are still experiencing email issues.