Alpine’s Fusion Network Launches in October

Alpine Communications is pleased to announce the launch of their all-new fiber optic Fusion Network to all homes and businesses within the city limits of McGregor, Iowa beginning on October 9th. Once activated on the new Fusion Network, current Internet customers can look forward to receiving increased Internet speeds at no extra charge. Plus, Alpine will also begin offering FusionTV — a new and enhanced television viewing experience with over 230 channels, over 90 high-definition networks, and whole-home DVR. Introductory specials will be available for a limited time.

Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology allows for virtually unlimited capacity to bring telephone, Internet, and digital television to local residents and businesses. The Fusion Network will not only provide crystal-clear sound quality and a greater level of service reliability, it will also offer incredibly fast Internet speeds and allow Alpine to offer whatever exciting new services the future brings.

“Fiber-to-the-Home networks help to define successful communities just as good water, power, transportation, public safety, schools, and other essential services have done for decades,” says Chris Hopp, Alpine General Manager. “Our commitment to the vitality of McGregor along with our desire to meet the needs of our customers is the driving force behind the multi-million dollar investment our company has made in this community.”

Both existing and new customers will need to contact Alpine to schedule an activation appointment on or after October 9th. For preferred scheduling, residents and businesses are encouraged to contact Alpine now at (563) 245-4000 for an appointment. Elite Cutover Connections Inc. has been contracted to assist with activations.

Alpine Communications is proud to have completed the network construction within its proposed timeline, although it wasn’t easy. “Our team expected challenges when we started planning this project over 10 years ago. With all our planning, we never imagined the devastation brought by the tornado in July,” says Hopp. “We persevered alongside the residents of McGregor to fight through the destruction. Our team managed to complete the project within the expected timeline because we wanted the residents of McGregor to benefit from an updated fiber optic network.”

As part of the Fusion Network launch, Alpine is hosting several events to ensure that the community is aware of the full value of fiber optic services. Everyone is welcome.

Community Events:

Fusion Launch Party: Tuesday, October 17, 4:00pm — 6:30pm, McGregor Public Library

Alpine Community Chats: last Thursday of each month, 10:30am, McGregor Public Library September 28 — Fiber-to-the-Home & the Fusion Network October 26 — FusionTV: A New TV Experience November 30 — Wi-Fi Networks, Broadband Speeds & Internet Performance January 25 — Bundles, Calling Features, Home Phone lines, & eBill Pay February 22 — Smart Home Security

Coming in November: Chamber After Five, Focus on Business Services

Click here to schedule your Fusion Network activation or contact Alpine Communications at (563) 245-4000 with any questions or comments.