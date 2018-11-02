Annual Food Drive and Mitten Tree

Join us in Helping the Community this Holiday Season

Supporting one another is a cornerstone belief we share at Alpine. Visit Alpine Communications or The Guttenberg Press to pick up an Alpine grocery tote. We invite you to use this tote to fill it with non-perishable food items or cold weather gear for our holiday food drive and Mitten Tree that runs through December.

We encourage you to use the tote to donate cans of vegetables, fruits, soup, or cereal as well as other nonperishable food items including items for the Clayton County Food Shelf.

Pick up a grocery tote from Alpine Communications or The Guttenberg Press and:

Fill it with non-perishable items for the Clayton County Food Shelf or cold weather gear for the Mitten Tree

Drop off the items to Alpine at 923 Humphrey Street, Elkader or The Guttenberg Press at 10 Schiller Street, Guttenberg

Keep the tote for yourself!

All donations will benefit families in our community.

Through your contributions, you are helping our community thrive. The more we can connect, the stronger communities we can create together.

Please contact us at 563-245-4000 if you have questions.