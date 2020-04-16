Apply Now – Network and Broadband Technicians

It’s an amazing time to join Alpine as we continue to shape our communities’ communications through fiber optic deployment. We are carefully, selectively adding to our team.

Alpine Communications has been bringing customers face-to-face with the latest communications technology since 1997. Located in Elkader, Iowa, 15 miles west of the Mississippi, in beautiful Clayton County, Alpine Communications offers telephone, wireless, broadband internet access, digital TV and home monitoring service.

We seek team-oriented, positive, motivated technicians who love learning and making a difference in the community.

As our Network Technician, you’ll primarily work in our high-tech facility and utilize your knowledge of network terminology, practices and protocols as well as server hardware, operations systems, application software on a daily basis. You’ll collaborate with other smart people to solve technical challenges. If TCP/IP concepts, SAN/NAS technologies, monitoring tools, firewalls, and infrastructure security are things you’re familiar with – all the better.

If you are selected as our Broadband Technician, you’ll work mostly in the field directly with our customers by providing installation, repair, and maintenance of a variety of network and communications equipment and systems (switches, routers, modems, PBX, home monitoring). You’ll have to have a strong customer focus to effectively bring them face-to-face with the latest communications technology in their businesses and homes.

Relevant technical degree, Microsoft, CCNA, and CompTIA certifications and Linux/UNIX experience preferred.

If a challenging technical position with customer contact excites you and you have experience with similar technology, combined with a passion for learning new technologies; we need to talk!

Send your resume to our HR partner:

Alpine Communications

℅ B Squared Consulting, LLC

bcblahnik@outlook.com

Assisting Telecom & Broadband Providers since 2002