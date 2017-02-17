Aureon Grants Awarded to Local Non-Profits

Aureon is pleased to announce that Aureon Charity Grants have been awarded to two organizations within Alpine Communications service area. McGregor Hook and Ladder Co. #1 received a grant for $1,200.00 to purchase new televisions to be used for training. Guttenberg Recreation Board received a grant for $1,00.00 towards replacing a concession stand. Upon reviewing an abundance of applications, our Aureon Charity Grant Committee delegated funds to projects committed to the betterment of local Iowan communities. The grants were presented in conjunction with Alpine Communications who sponsored the grant application.

Aureon, the new name for Iowa Network Services, created the grant program in 1993 to increase service and support to rural independent telecommunications companies and the communities they serve. The Aureon Charity Grant Program awards grants on a quarterly basis. Over the course of twelve years, Aureon has donated over $850,000 to local communities and their surrounding areas. We believe in rewarding various organizations for their passion and dedication to advancing their own neighborhoods. Each proposal that is chosen by our Grant Committee reflects the organization’s enthusiasm for serving their communities. Aureon looks forward to aiding future community-improvement projects and extends our best wishes to your own community development.

Visit www.alpinecom.net/library/aureon-charity-grant/ to obtain a copy of the Aureon Charity Grant Program application.