Aureon Provides Charity Grants to Guttenberg and McGregor Organizations

Aureon is pleased to announce that Aureon Charity Grants have been awarded to the cities of Guttenberg and McGregor. The grants were presented in conjunction with Alpine Communications who sponsored the grant application. Upon reviewing an abundance of applications, the Aureon Charity Grant Committee delegated funds to projects committed to the betterment of local Iowan communities.

“Aureon believes in rewarding organizations like these because of their passion and dedication to advancing their areas. Their grant proposals reflect the cities enthusiasm for serving their community members,” said Justyn M Miller, President, Aureon Technology. “Aureon looks forward to aiding future community-improvement projects and extends our best wishes to your communities.”

Aureon, the new name for Iowa Network Services, created the grant program in 1993 to increase service and support to rural independent telecommunications companies and the communities they serve. The Aureon Charity Grant Program awards grants on a quarterly basis. Over the course of twenty-four years, Aureon has donated over $950,000 to local communities and their surrounding areas.