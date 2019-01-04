Apply for 2019 Aureon Scholarship

Alpine Communications is proud to partner with Aureon to make the Aureon Network Services Scholarship Program available to students at Central, MFL MarMac, North Fayette Valley, and Clayton Ridge. To be eligible, students must be pursuing a STEM-related course of study (science, technology, engineering or mathematics) and be an active phone, internet, or television customer of Alpine Communications.

The Aureon Network Services Scholarship Program will award $10,000 in funds as follows:

One $3,000 Scholarship

Two $2,000 Scholarships

Three $1,000 Scholarships

Eligibility

Please comply with the following eligibility guidelines and application instructions.

A resident of Iowa and live in a home with active phone, internet, or TV service from an Iowa Independent Telecommunications Company.

Iowa high school junior or graduating senior in the 2018-2019 school year.

A citizen or permanent resident of the United States or one of its official territories.

Accepted by an Iowa-based, accredited four-year college or university, community college, or vocational-technical school and be pursuing a STEM–related course of study.

Have a minimum 3.33 GPA. A copy of a recent transcript may be requested.

Relatives of Iowa Independent Telecommunications Company or Aureon employees are not eligible.

The application deadline is midnight March 1, 2019.

The Aureon Network Services Scholarship Program has officially opened for 2019 and will close at midnight on March 1, 2019. All eligible students submitting a complete application will be considered. Applicant eligibility and submission requirements are available at www.aureon.com/scholarship. Please contact giving@aureon.com or Sara Hertrampf at 563-245-4000 if you have any questions about the Scholarship Program.