Career Opportunity Broadband Technician

Alpine Communications is seeking a full-time Broadband Technician with excellent customer service skills and experience with the following: installation, servicing, and maintenance operations of telephone lines, broadband, IPTV, security cameras, and to locate/splice fiber and copper cable along with other related duties.

Educational requirements: AA in Telecommunications/Electronics Technology (preferred); AA in related field or diploma from a one or two-year technical school in related field; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Proficiency with computers and basic networking and troubleshooting experience is required. Experience and knowledge in residential networks and entertainment technologies is desired.

The successful candidate should demonstrate strong analytical and problem solving skills. The candidate will enjoy working outside in our communities with our customers and utilizing technology to enhance the businesses and people we serve.

Alpine offers a competitive wage and excellent benefits package including health, dental, vision, life, LTD, AD&D insurance; 401k, vacation, holidays, sick leave and more.

Qualified candidates should send their resume and cover letter including salary history to:

Alpine Communications

Attention: Human Resources

PO Box 1008, 923 Humphrey Street

Elkader, IA 52043

e-mail: alpineresumes@alpinecom.net

fax: 563-245-2887

Equal Employment Employer