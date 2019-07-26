Career Opportunity: Communications / Broadband Technician

We are Hiring Broadband Technician

Looking to enhance your technical skills while being a critical member of a small team? If so, read on…

What we seek is a team-oriented, positive attitude, dynamic, self-starting and customer-focused technician.  You don’t need to be an expert in the telephone business, however, as our systems are streaming toward being a full “IP” network, you need a strong computer background with a great understanding of IP routing.  

This isn’t your normal position where you may be relegated to one facet of technology or repetitive tasks. Instead, you will be instrumental and have the chance to work in many technical areas.

Here’s how you will contribute:

  • By providing installation, repair, and maintenance of a variety of network and communications equipment and systems (switches, routers, modems, PBX, home monitoring)
  • You will test repaired, newly installed or updated equipment including switching and network equipment to ensure that it functions properly and conforms to specifications
  • You will utilize your technical expertise and savvy to explain technical issues to customers providing solutions for their service needs
  • Use a variety of test and locating equipment to isolate, identify, and analyze equipment trouble and take appropriate maintenance action

Alpine Communications has been bringing customers face-to-face with the latest communications technology since 1997. Located in Elkader, Iowa, 15 miles west of the Mississippi, in beautiful Clayton County, Alpine Communications offers telephone, wireless, broadband internet access, digital TV and home monitoring service.

If a challenging technical position with customer contact excites you and you have experience with similar technology, combined with a passion for learning new technologies; we need to talk!

Alpine Communications
Human Resources
PO Box 1008
Elkader, IA 52043
alpineresumes@alpinecom.net
Fax:  563-245-2887

We believe connected communities become thriving communities.

Announcements

Career Opportunity: Communications / Broadband Technician Looking to enhance your technical skills while being a critical member of a small team? If so, read on… What we seek is a team-oriented, positive attitude, dynamic, self-starting and customer-focused technician.  You don’t need to be an expert in the telephone business, however, as our systems are streaming toward being a full “IP” network, […] Digital Channel Change and DVR Series Updates As you may know, effective May 1, 2019, your FusionTV digital local channels will be moving to a new channel numbering system to allow for growth of new networks.  This channel change also affects DVR series recordings that DVR subscribers have programmed in the future.  Once the current digital local channels have been moved, DVR […] Strategic Marketing Presented by Alpine and ICAN Successful marketing campaigns depend on reaching the right audience with the right message using the appropriate tactic in a timely fashion.  Elevate your marketing strategy with affordable TV advertising and digital tactics reaching customers in the Alpine Communications service area, throughout Iowa, and beyond. ICAN, Inc., an Iowa company, works with independent telephone companies and […] Now Hiring – Customer Connectivity Advocate If you’re the type of person that revels in helping folks find solutions to help our neighbors, families and businesses to connect to the world in the way they want to, then this is a rare chance to join the area’s premier provider of broadband services and products.  As a full time, customer-facing Customer Connectivity Advocate, […]