Career Opportunity: IT Specialist

Looking to enhance your technical skills while being a critical member of a small team? If so, read on…

What we seek is a team-oriented, dynamic, self-starting and customer-focused technician with a positive attitude. You will provide network administration and technical support for internal and external customers.

This isn’t your normal position where you may be relegated to one facet of technology or repetitive tasks. Instead, you will be instrumental and have the chance to work in many technical areas.

Here’s how you will contribute:

Troubleshooting internet connectivity and security issues;

Performing data backups;

Setting-up network, telecom and/or PCs and peripherals;

Maintaining and advising on various applications and software;

Collaborate with others to resolve technical issues;

And more…

Alpine Communications has been bringing customers face-to-face with the latest communications technology since 1997. Located in Elkader, Iowa, 15 miles west of the Mississippi, in beautiful Clayton County, Alpine Communications offers telephone, wireless, broadband internet access, digital TV and home monitoring service.

If a challenging technical position with customer contact excites you and you have experience with similar technology, combined with a passion for learning new technologies; we need to talk!

Accepting applications through October 31, 2019.