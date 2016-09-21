Career Opportunity – Network Technician

Located in Elkader, Iowa, 15 miles west of the Mississippi, in beautiful Clayton County, Alpine Communications offers local telephone, long distance, wireless, broadband internet access, cable TV and home monitoring service.

This position will be responsible for installing, provisioning and maintaining network, transport and switching equipment. Position also involves placing cable, including fiber, installation, repair and maintenance of telecommunication, internet and data products. Install, maintain and repair facilities and customer equipment as well as high speed data access to our networks.

Candidate should have the knowledge and skills usually acquired through a telecommunications or networking degree or experience in a similar capacity. The successful candidate should demonstrate strong analytical and problem solving skills. The candidate will enjoy working outside in our communities with our customers and utilizing technology to enhance the businesses and people we serve.

Qualified candidates should send their resume and cover letter including salary history to:

Alpine Communications

Attention: Human Resources

PO Box 1008, 923 Humphrey Street

Elkader, IA 52043

e-mail: alpineresumes@alpinecom.net

fax: 563-245-2887

Equal Employment Employer