Career Opportunity

Internet Support Technician

We are carefully, selectively growing our team. We need an enthusiastic and personable individual to provide help-desk related support for internal and external customers. This role is extremely varied – a typical day may include:

Troubleshooting internet connectivity issues

Processing service orders

Setting-up PCs and peripherals

Maintaining and advising on various applications and software

Collaborate with others to resolve technical issues

And more…

We won’t leave you hanging. You’ll have the support you need from other smart people to be a success. However, we do need some things from you:

You are positive and professional with a focus on solving problems and doing whatever it takes to make a difference to every customer every time.

You find satisfaction in a job well done and want to solve hard problems.

You relate well to all kinds of people, listen attentively, and can hone in on the most important issues.

You explain things easily in ways that people can understand and enjoy sharing your enthusiasm for new ideas.

Of course, you are terrific with computers and related technologies and with customers.

Located in Elkader, Iowa, 15 miles west of the Mississippi, in beautiful Clayton County, Alpine Communications offers local telephone, long distance, wireless, broadband internet access, cable TV and home monitoring service. Come and grow your career beyond your wildest dreams. Our comprehensive benefits encourage our employees and their families to build a lifelong relationship

with us.

If you enjoy rolling-up-your-sleeves to dive into difficult problems and identifying solutions, we want to hear from you! Send your resume (we’ll actually read it) or stop in to fill out an application.

Alpine Communications

Attention: Human Resources

PO Box 1008, 923 Humphrey St.

Elkader, IA 52043

alpineresumes@alpinecom.net

Fax: 563-245-2887

Equal Employment Employer