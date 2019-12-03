Communications / Broadband Technician

Communications Broadband Technician

Looking to enhance your technical skills while being a critical member of a small team? If so, read on…

What we seek is a team-oriented, dynamic, self-starting and customer-focused technician with a positive attitude.  You don’t need to be an expert in the telephone business, however, as our systems are migrating toward being a full “IP” network, you need a strong computer background with a great understanding of TCP/IP.  

This isn’t your normal position where you may be relegated to one facet of technology or repetitive tasks. Instead, you will be instrumental and have the chance to work in many technical areas.

Here’s how you will contribute:

  • By providing installation, repair, and maintenance of a variety of network and communications equipment and systems (switches, routers, modems, PBX, home monitoring)
  • You will test repaired, newly installed or updated equipment including switching and network equipment to ensure that it functions properly and conforms to specifications
  • You will utilize your technical expertise and savvy to explain technical issues to customers providing solutions for their service needs
  • Use a variety of test and locating equipment to isolate, identify, and analyze equipment trouble and take appropriate maintenance action

Alpine Communications has been bringing customers face-to-face with the latest communications technology since 1997. Located in Elkader, Iowa, 15 miles west of the Mississippi, in beautiful Clayton County, Alpine Communications offers telephone, wireless, broadband internet access, digital TV and home monitoring service.

If a challenging technical position with customer contact excites you and you have experience with similar technology, combined with a passion for learning new technologies; we need to talk!

Alpine Communications
Human Resources
PO Box 1008
Elkader, IA 52043
alpineresumes@alpinecom.net
Fax:  563-245-2887

Complete This Form and Upload Your Resume

Announcements

Communications / Broadband Technician Looking to enhance your technical skills while being a critical member of a small team? If so, read on… What we seek is a team-oriented, dynamic, self-starting and customer-focused technician with a positive attitude.  You don’t need to be an expert in the telephone business, however, as our systems are migrating toward being a full […] Reindeer Games Santa’s team of rocking reindeer has four weeks of deals you’ll deer-ly love. Tech the halls and make the family merrier when they use devices powered by Alpine Communications. Count on Alpine Communications and Santa’s reindeer to keep your holiday home entertained, connected, and thriving. Week 1: 11/25 – 11/29 Six months FREE HD or […] Alpine Launches Fusion Network in Select Areas of Rural McGregor, Iowa Alpine Communications is pleased to announce the launch of our all-new 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network to select areas of rural McGregor, Iowa. Once activated on the new Fusion Network, current Internet customers can look forward to receiving increased Internet speeds at no extra charge. FusionTV is now available to rural customers because of Fusion fiber-optics. […] Digital Channel Change and DVR Series Updates As you may know, effective May 1, 2019, your FusionTV digital local channels will be moving to a new channel numbering system to allow for growth of new networks.  This channel change also affects DVR series recordings that DVR subscribers have programmed in the future.  Once the current digital local channels have been moved, DVR […]