Alpine Communications Takes Steps to Protect Against COVID-19

A MESSAGE FROM CHRIS HOPP, GENERAL MANAGER/COO The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve with new developments happening every day. The safety of our customers and employees is paramount and top of mind. We rely on information from experts to help make wise decisions that support our communities and country. We are planning for continuity and […]

Fusion Network Ready for Select Areas of Rural Guttenberg

Alpine Communications is pleased to announce the launch of our all-new 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network to select areas of rural Guttenberg, Iowa. Once activated on the new Fusion Network, current Internet customers can look forward to receiving increased Internet speeds at no extra charge. FusionTV is now available to rural customers because of Fusion fiber-optics. […]

Accounting Assistant

Responsibilities include reconciling accounts, miscellaneous billing, and other general accounting duties. The successful candidate will prepare and examine a variety of financial transactions for completeness, accuracy, and conformity with established accounting policies, procedures and classifications while working on a variety of special projects. Must also be able to communicate wells with other and respond to […]