Digital Channel Change and DVR Series Updates

As you may know, effective May 1, 2019, your FusionTV digital local channels will be moving to a new channel numbering system to allow for growth of new networks. This channel change also affects DVR series recordings that DVR subscribers have programmed in the future. Once the current digital local channels have been moved, DVR subscribers will need to set-up new series recordings on the new channel numbers.

Alpine Communications will simulcast, meaning keeping the digital local channels on both the current and new numbering system, for one week to allow DVR subscribers to setup their new series recordings. Effective May 9, 2019, the current channel numbers will be deleted for the digital locals, DVR series setup on those channels will cease recording, and subscribers will need to tune to the new channel numbers to view the digital locals.

For example, if subscribers currently have a series recording for “Gunsmoke” on Channel 19, effective May 1st, subscribers will need to setup the series recording for “Gunsmoke” on channel 1013 otherwise your show will stop recording after May 9, 2019.

Previous Channel Number New Channel Number Effective May 1, 2019 Network Name 13 1002 KGAN 2.2 – getTV 14 1003 KGAN 2.3 – Comet TV 19 1013 KWWL 7.3 – MeTV 1014 KWWL 7.4 CourtTV – Coming Soon 20 1022 KCRG 9.2 – MyNetworkTV 21 1023 KCRG 9.3 – Antenna TV 28 1024 KCRG 9.4 – Heroes & Icons 29 1025 KCRG 9.5 – Start TV 22 1032 KFXA 28.2 – Charge TV 23 1033 KFXA 28.3 – TBD TV 27 1034 KFXA 28.4 – Stadium 15 1042 KPXR 48.2 – Qubo 16 1043 KPXR 48.3 – Ion Life 24 1052 KRIN 32.2 – IPTV Kids 25 1053 KRIN 32.3 – IPTV World 26 1054 KRIN 32.4 – IPTV Create 420* 1422 KCRG 9.2 – MyNetworkTV HD 424* 1452 KRIN 32.2 – IPTV Kids HD

If you need assistance with setting up your new series recordings, please call Customer Service at 563-245-4000 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday, and we can help you with setting up new DVR recordings via Alpine’s virtual remote control.

Finally, on May 10, 2019 you will have access to Restart TV, an innovative feature that allows you to restart TV programs in progress.