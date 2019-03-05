Elkader Uses Housing Incentives to Grow and Thrive

Since 1836, when Elisha Boardmann and Horace Bronson settled on the banks of the Turkey River, Elkader has been a vibrant hub for commerce in Northeast Iowa. Elkader reached its peak population of 1,688 in 1980 but it has been steadily declining over the past 40 due to urbanization and a changing agriculture economy. As a result, enrollment has also declined at Central Community Schools. The challenge is how to keep the once-bustling community from turning into a ghost town.

Jennifer Cowsert, Elkader City Administrator, connected with communities, such as Independence and Nashua, to jump-start ideas on how to sustain, and ideally grow, Elkader’s population. The City identified housing incentives as one way to attract new residents and improve the inventory of quality homes. The Elkader Housing Incentives Program was born soon after, the result of a joint effort between the City of Elkader, Elkader Development Corporation, and Alpine Communications.

Elkader launched the housing incentive program in 2017 and deems it a success. Since then, 21 residents have either built new homes, purchased a home, or renovated their current single-family home thus improving Elkader’s housing inventory. Jennifer Cowsert noted that the majority of the incentives have gone to residents who have purchased a home in Elkader. “Some people have been moving in from the country. Others have moved here for a job and we’ve had people move to Elkader from other states including Colorado.”New residents are attracted to Elkader for not only the incentive, but also the quality of life the town provides.

Jennifer elaborated, “Elkader as the kind of environment to either retire or raise children in. People wouldn’t need to leave Elkader because we have most everything here – the post office, library, pharmacy, grocery store, restaurants, and healthcare facilities to name a few. For a retiree, a family, a young professional or really anyone, it’s one-stop shopping in your town.” Expanding on the access to public services, commerce, education, and healthcare; recreational activities are plentiful in Elkader. “We have parks, the county has parks, and there are state parks nearby. We hope to expand on the trail system in the future,” explained Cowsert. “I think our residents appreciate the quality of life. We are a friendly small town that’s safe, so kids can walk to school without worry. We have a variety of activities offered at the school and in the community.”

One amenity the City of Elkader can boast is Alpine Communications’ 100% fiber-optic network within the city limits. Access to quality broadband places Elkader at a competitive advantage among other small Midwest towns. Cowsert sees the access to Alpine’s Fusion Network benefiting residents. “It’s huge. I see other economic development leaders in the Midwest trying to get fiber in their communities. The lack of broadband is a problem for many. I’m grateful we don’t have to worry about it because our telephone company invested in fiber over ten years ago.”

Cowsert plans to target telecommuters and home-based businesses as an “untapped market” for the housing incentive, too.

Elkader Economic Development’s Executive Director Kate Lower believes access to affordable housing, quality of life, outdoor recreation, culture, and with high-tech services is attractive to young professionals. Katie said, “We need to attract young people to our community and one way is by bringing in the arts.” Elkader hosts various arts and culture events throughout the year, which draws thousands of visitors and adds to the local flavor.

When it comes to housing, the economic department is thinking ahead about how to attract even more newcomers. Kate mentioned, “I think we need to broaden our scope and think about the affordable housing for everyone.” The vibrant downtown district offers upper-story housing which is underutilized in her opinion and especially attractive to younger people who want to rent. “A lot of them need to be fixed up and are just sitting empty. The historical uniqueness (of upper-story living) draws young people in,” explained Kate.

The City of Elkader is counting on community members to help get the word out about the housing incentive. Cowsert urges residents to talk about it to people they know. “The best way to help is by word-of-mouth. If everyone could be an ambassador to people they know or family members that might come back to Elkader and share why they love living here.” Kate added, “Personal testimonials are really big because people connect with people. Hearing how it helped another person helps you relate.”

Are you looking to build a home, buy a house, or renovate your current home? The City of Elkader encourages you to visit www.elkader-iowa.com to download the Elkader Housing Incentive application or visit their office in the basement of the historic Elkader Opera House on Main Street.

We believe connected communities become thriving communities. Join in the movement and share why you love living in Elkader and inspire others to make Northeast Iowa home.

All incentives include:

Free recycling bin.

One year family pool pass.

New Home Construction

Three years free base rate for city water service (non-transferable) (valued at $222/year; $666 over the three years) and three years free base rate for city sewer service (non-transferable) (valued at $522/year; $1,566 over the three years).

Free utility connection fee (valued at $50).

Tax rebate for three years. (50% tax of the City portion of taxes, minus the debt service levy) (rebate is transferable if sold)

Waiver of building permit fee.

Alpine Communications: free Fusion fiber-optic network construction (limited to the first 300 feet of fiber-optic construction to the new home.); free Fusion fiber-optic network installation for telephone, Internet, FusionTV and home monitoring services from Alpine Communications and move-in incentive pricing. (Some restrictions apply.)

Home Purchase

One year free base rate for city water service (non-transferable) (valued at $222/year) and one year free base rate for city sewer service (non-transferable) (valued at $522/year).

Free utility connection fee (valued at $50).

One year 50% tax rebate on the City portion of taxes (minus the debt service levy) (nontransferable)

Alpine Communication has generously offered the following: free Fusion fiber-optic network Installation for telephone, internet, FusionTV and home monitoring services from Alpine Communications and move-in incentive pricing (some restrictions apply.)

Home Renovation

One year free base rate for city water service (non-transferable) (valued at $222/year)

One year free base rate for city sewer service (non-transferable) (valued at $522/year)

One year tax rebate starting the first year new taxes are effective. (50% tax of the City portion of taxes, minus the debt service levy) (Rebate is not transferable if sold)

Who is eligible: