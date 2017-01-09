Enter the 11th Annual Directory Photo Contest

Alpine Communications is looking for amazing photos that represent the communities we serve, so we can put them on the cover of our 2017-2018 Northeast Iowa Regional Telephone Directory.

Alpine’s Photo Directory Contest is open to amateur photographers at all levels of experience. Our goal is to highlight the natural beauty and scenic settings that surround us while promoting the art of local photography. The winning photographer will receive a $50 Alpine Communications gift certificate. As a thank you, each person will receive one 5×7 print of one of their entries. View the Directory Photo Contest Official Rules.

Start clicking now or browse through past treasures for your best picture! But, first be sure to read through our requirements below.

Photo Contest Rules & Eligibility Requirements

Entries are open to customers of all ages who are Alpine Communications customers

Photos must have been shot within Alpine Communications’ serving areas of Elkader, Elgin, Guttenberg, Garnavillo, Garber, Marquette, McGregor, and the surrounding rural areas.

Photos must have been shot within the past three years

Digital photos must be high-resolution, at least 300 dpi, and formatted as a .jpg, .pdf, .bmp, .eps, .tif, .gif. Scanned or hard copy photo entries will not be accepted.

Relatives of Alpine Communications employees are not eligible to enter

How to Enter

Send digital photos by the entry deadline of February 17, 2017

Upload your photos using the form below

Include name, address, telephone, description of photo, and where the photo was taken

Limit two entries per household

Please fill out the form below to enter our Directory Photo Contest.