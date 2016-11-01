Make a Donation to the Food Shelf & Mitten Tree

Beginning this month and while supplies last, visit Alpine Communications to pick up an Alpine grocery tote, and we invite you to use this tote to fill it with non-perishable food items or cold weather gear for our holiday food drive and Mitten Tree that runs through December. We encourage you to use the tote to donate cans of vegetables, fruits, soup, or cereal as well as other non-perishable food items including items for the Clayton County Food Shelf.

Alpine Communications is hosting the Mitten Tree Program again this year through Christmas. We are collecting new or handmade hats, gloves, mittens and scarves for people within our community who are in need. This is an opportunity for individuals, families, groups and businesses to support a local program and help children, adults, and seniors to stay warm during the winter months. The proceeds will go to individuals in Clayton and Fayette Counties.

ITEMS NEEDED FOR HOLIDAY BOXES INCLUDE:

Green beans • Pumpkin • Corn • Cornbread • Cream of mushroom soup • Instant potatoes • Applesauce • Evaporated milk • Biscuit mixes • Gravy mixes • Stuffing mixes • Muffin mixes • Cake mixes

ITEMS NEEDED FOR THE MITTEN TREE INCLUDE:

Hats • Gloves • Mittens • Scarves • Mufflers

Pick up a grocery tote from Alpine Fill it with non-perishable items for the Clayton County Food Shelf or cold weather gear for the Mitten Tree Drop off the items to Alpine at 923 Humphrey Street, Elkader or the Guttenberg Press at 10 Schiller Street, Guttenberg Keep the tote for yourself!

As an added bonus, Alpine Communications customers who make a donation will be entered into a drawing for an Alpine gift package. Call 563-245-4000 or visit us at www.facebook.com/AlpineCommunications for details.