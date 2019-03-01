Four Area Non-Profits Receive Aureon Grants

Alpine Communications in conjunction with Aureon is pleased to announce that an Aureon Charity Grant has been awarded to area non-profit organizations in Northeast Iowa. The grants were presented in conjunction with Alpine Communications who sponsored the grant applications. Upon reviewing an abundance of applications, the Aureon Charity Grant Committee delegated funds to projects committed to the betterment of local Iowa communities.

Elgin Historical Society – $500.00 towards a new laptop and Past Perfect Software system at the museum.

City of McGregor – $750.00 towards building a pocket park next to the Public Library.

Garnavillo Community Day Care – $300.00 towards a new computer and software.

Clayton County Freedom Rock Project – $250.00 towards funding a Freedom Rock in Guttenberg.

“Alpine Communications appreciates the efforts of the Elgin Historical Society, City of McGregor, Garnavillo Community Day Care, and the Clayton County Freedom Rock Project. Their passion and dedication to advancing our community greatly impacts us all,” Chris Hopp, General Manager, Alpine Communications. “We are proud to partner with Aureon to make this grant possible.”

“Aureon is delighted to support nonprofit organizations that enhance the quality of life for Iowans,” said Ron Keller, CEO, Aureon. “We look forward to aiding future community-improvement projects and extend our best wishes to your community.”

The Aureon Charity Grant Program was created in 1993 to increase service and support to rural independent telecommunications companies and the communities they serve. The Aureon Charity Grant Program awards grants on a quarterly basis. Over the course of twenty-five years, Aureon has donated over $950,000 to Iowa nonprofits through the grant program. To learn more, please contact Giving@Aureon.com.

About Alpine Communications

Alpine Communications believes connected communities become thriving communities. Located in Northeast Iowa, Alpine is the local telephone company that became a 21st century communications provider. We provide internet, television, cellular, security … and telephone too! We promise personal, timely, reliable service from people who live here. When you choose us, we all thrive. Connect with Alpine Communications at www.alpinecom.net.

About Aureon

Aureon is a business solutions provider who connects possibilities to productivity by providing unique and scalable business support services for organizations — small and large. Headquartered in the heart of the Midwest, and serving clients nationally with a presence in 48 states, Aureon offers a comprehensive suite of support services, with a focus on Technology, HR, Consulting, and Contact Center services. Aureon’s unique combination of talent, technology, and tools enable clients to focus on their core business. For more information, visit Aureon.com.