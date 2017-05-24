Fraud Workshop in Marquette

Did you know that area residents have been defrauded of over $30,000 recently from online and telephone schemes? Reports of online and telephone fraud are on the rise, specifically among senior citizens. Scammers use clever schemes to defraud millions of people every year. They often combine new technology with old tricks to get people to send money or give out personal information.

“We are committed to helping people in our communities be savvy consumers,” said Alpine Communication’s general manager, Chris Hopp. “By collaborating with local law enforcement agencies, we want to stem the rise of fraud locally by educating our customers on the ways they can protect themselves from fraud.”

Alpine Communications invites the public to a FREE 60-minute personal fraud prevention workshop on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cobblestone Inn Conference Room in Marquette. Alpine Communications will provide you with the tools you need to protect yourself from fraud. Attendees will learn how to spot a scam, report it to the proper authorities, and bring crooks to justice.

Complete this form or call Alpine Communications at (563) 245-4000 to reserve your seat. Refreshments will be provided.