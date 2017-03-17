Did you know that Elkader residents have been defrauded of over $30,000 recently from online and telephone schemes?

According to Officer Gerry Frick of the Elkader Police Department, reports of online and telephone fraud are on the rise, specifically among senior citizens. Scammers use clever schemes to defraud millions of people every year. They often combine new technology with old tricks to get people to send money or give out personal information.

“We are committed to helping people in our communities be savvy consumers,” said Alpine Communication’s general manager, Chris Hopp. “By partnering with the Elkader Police Department, we want to stem the rise of fraud locally by educating our customers on the ways they can protect themselves from fraud.”

In partnership with the Elkader Police Department, Alpine Communications invites the public to a FREE 90-minute personal fraud prevention workshop on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Alpine Communications in Elkader. Officer Gerry Frick from the Elkader Police Department along with Jim Springsteen and Lori Keppler from Alpine Communications will give you the tools you need to protect yourself from fraud. Attendees will learn how to spot a scam, report it to the proper authorities, and bring crooks to justice.

Call Alpine Communications at (563) 245-4000 to reserve your seat or complete this form. Refreshments will be provided.