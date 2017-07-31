Alpine Communications Increases Broadband Speeds to Area Customers with Fusion Fiber Optics

Alpine Communications announced that it has raised Internet speeds for all Fusion Gold, Platinum, Titanium, and Diamond high-speed Internet customers in Elkader, Guttenberg, Garnavillo, and Elgin, Iowa served by fiber optics. The company also noted that this Internet speed increase benefits both residential and business customers for no extra cost and Alpine Communications completed the transition by August 1, 2017. There is nothing customers need to do, as their speeds increased automatically.

“Alpine Communications’ fiber-optic Fusion Network delivers the best broadband experience to our area combined with local customer service and support. Upgrading Internet speeds to our Fusion fiber-optic internet customers enables them to connect more devices online at the same time while streaming their favorite content,” said Chris Hopp, Alpine Communications general manager. “Our average customer uses 110 Gigabits of data per month and our network traffic is dominated by video streaming. Fusion Internet plans start at 20 Mbps per second to 100 Mbps per second download speeds and offer unlimited internet usage and local 24×7 customer support, unlike many broadband providers.” “Our goal when we constructed the first fiber-optic network in Northeast Iowa in 2007 was to become the area’s premier communications provider. We are delivering on that promise by enhancing speeds, value, and our customers’ access to connect to tomorrow’s technology with our new Fusion fiber-optic broadband packages,” said Hopp.

Earlier this year Alpine Communications surveyed its customers and received high marks in the areas of customer service, up-to-date products and services, local involvement in the community, knowledgeable employees, responsiveness, and service quality. Customers also appreciate that Alpine offers unlimited Internet plans, while many providers are choosing to meter broadband plans and imposing data caps on their Internet plans.