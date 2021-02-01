FusionTV Channel Lineup Changes

Effective January 1, 2021, Sinclair Broadcast Group became the primary Fox affiliate for the Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Iowa City & Dubuque DMA. Subsequently, Sinclair changed the following networks:

KGAN 2.2 GetTV – Moved from channel 1002 to 1003

KGAN 2.3 Comet TV – Discontinued by Sinclair Broadcasting Group

KFXA Fox – Fox is currently simulcasting on channels 1002 (formerly GetTV) and 5 (SD) and 405 (HD). On February 1, 2021, Fox will be branded as KGAN 2.2, removed from channel 1002, but will remain on channels 5 (SD) and 405 (HD).

Our goal is to provide our customers with a variety of programming accompanied by the very best local experience possible. However, Alpine Communications cannot control the decisions of content providers to discontinue networks.

Visit www.tvonmyside.com to learn how Alpine Communications is working to deliver the best channels for the fairest price.

