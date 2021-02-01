FusionTV Channel Lineup Changes

Effective January 1, 2021, Sinclair Broadcast Group became the primary Fox affiliate for the Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Iowa City & Dubuque DMA. Subsequently, Sinclair changed the following networks:

  • KGAN 2.2 GetTV – Moved from channel 1002 to 1003
  • KGAN 2.3 Comet TV – Discontinued by Sinclair Broadcasting Group
  • KFXA Fox – Fox is currently simulcasting on channels 1002 (formerly GetTV) and 5 (SD) and 405 (HD). On February 1, 2021, Fox will be branded as KGAN 2.2, removed from channel 1002, but will remain on channels 5 (SD) and 405 (HD).

Our goal is to provide our customers with a variety of programming accompanied by the very best local experience possible. However, Alpine Communications cannot control the decisions of content providers to discontinue networks.

Visit www.tvonmyside.com to learn how Alpine Communications is working to deliver the best channels for the fairest price.

Please contact Customer Service at (563) 245-4000 if you have any questions.

Announcements

FusionTV Channel Lineup Changes Effective January 1, 2021, Sinclair Broadcast Group became the primary Fox affiliate for the Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Iowa City & Dubuque DMA. Subsequently, Sinclair changed the following networks: KGAN 2.2 GetTV – Moved from channel 1002 to 1003 KGAN 2.3 Comet TV – Discontinued by Sinclair Broadcasting Group KFXA Fox – Fox is currently simulcasting on channels […] Join Our Team – Support Technician Support Technician Our customers have varying levels of technical comprehension, which require a talented and patient support specialist who is an effective communicator. This position is responsible for providing support to our clients and handles a unique mix of issues in the areas of telephony, computer networking, Internet, and IPTV video systems. Preferred applicant will […] Apply Now – Communications / Broadband Technician Communications / Broadband Technician Looking to enhance your technical skills while being a critical member of a small team? If so, read on… What we seek is a team-oriented, dynamic, self-starting and customer-focused technician with a positive attitude.  You don’t need to be an expert in the telephone business, however, as our systems are migrating […] MAINTENANCE NOTICE: November 10, 11:00 PM – November 11, 6:00 AM As Alpine Communications continues to update and improve our network to meet future needs, we will be performing maintenance on our system and will implement the major changes during the hours of lowest demand. We will upgrade equipment beginning Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11:00 p.m. continuing through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Interruptions […]