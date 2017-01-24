FusionTV Notification Regarding Cloo

As of February 1, 2017, Cloo will be removed from our FusionTV Premier package because NBC Universal will cease distributing this network.

It has always been our goal to provide our customers with a variety of programming accompanied by the very best local experience possible. Unfortunately, we do not have any control when networks owners decide to discontinue a channel. To learn more about the economics of the TV business, visit www.tvonmyside.com.

Please contact us at (563) 245-4000 if you have any questions.