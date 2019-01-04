George Maier Rural Heritage Center Receives Aureon Grant

Aureon is pleased to announce that an Aureon Charity Grant has been awarded to the George Maier Rural Heritage Center. The grant was presented in conjunction with Alpine Communications who sponsored the grant application. Upon reviewing an abundance of applications, the Aureon Charity Grant Committee delegated funds to projects committed to the betterment of local Iowa communities.

Aureon awarded $900.00 to George Maier Rural Heritage Center to help fund the completion of the interior of the new museum addition.

“Alpine Communications appreciates the efforts of the George Maier Rural Heritage Center. Their passion and dedication to advancing our community greatly impacts us all,” Chris Hopp, general manager/COO, Alpine Communications. “We are proud to partner with Aureon to make this grant possible.”

“Aureon is delighted to support nonprofit organizations that enhance the quality of life for Iowans,” said Ron Keller, CEO, Aureon. “We look forward to aiding future community-improvement projects and extend our best wishes to your community.”

The Aureon Charity Grant Program was created in 1993 to increase service and support to rural independent telecommunications companies and the communities they serve. The Aureon Charity Grant Program awards grants on a quarterly basis. Over the course of twenty-five years, Aureon has donated over $950,000 to Iowa nonprofits through the grant program. To learn more, please contact Giving@Aureon.com.