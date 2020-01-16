Free Instagram Workshop

Instagram for Business

Did you know Instagram has one billion monthly active users, making it the third most popular social media network, following only Facebook and YouTube? This is a huge audience to put your business in front of, which is why we want you to learn how to maximize Instagram for your business and brand.

We invite businesses and organizations within Alpine Communications’ service area to attend a FREE 90-minute Instagram workshop on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 6:00 PM. Ashley Danielson, owner of Ashley D Marketing, will share five key strategies to grow both your audience and your business using Instagram!

Class size is limited, and we encourage you to register early by calling 563-245-4000 or complete the form below. The Instagram workshop will be held at our office at 923 Humphrey Street, Elkader.

Announcements

