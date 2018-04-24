Introducing CuriosityStream

Launched by Discovery Communications founder and media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is the award-winning streaming and on-demand destination where viewers can journey through our world and beyond.

Documentaries On Demand

Our immersive experiences feature experts from Stephen Hawking and David Attenborough to Veritasium’s Derek Muller, stunning visuals, and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, history, technology, nature, health and more. With over 1,700 documentary features and series, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets.

Find us on the web and via Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Prime Video Channels, DISH, Sling TV, VRV, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Layer3 TV, and the Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TV platforms.

7 Day Free Trial

Check out a free preview of CuriosityStream at http://www.curiositystream.com/alpinecommunications/