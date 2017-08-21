Jace Moore Receives Aureon Scholarship

Aureon has announced the recipients of its 2017 Scholarship Program. This year, 50 highly qualified applicants competed for $5,000 in scholarship funds. Five deserving high school students were selected to receive varying amounts for demonstrating excellence in the classroom and in their community, along with their commitment to further their education in a STEM-related field.

The Aureon Scholarship Program supports students pursuing careers in Science, technology, engineering , and math (STEM). Funded by Aureon and established in 2003, the Aureon Scholarship

Program provides scholarship funds to students in rural Iowa communities, supported by the Iowa Independent Telecommunications Companies. To date, the company has awarded approximately $65,000 in total scholarship funds.

“We are very proud to support these outstanding Iowa students for their academic achievement, dedication, and community leadership through our Aureon Scholarship Program. Their dedication to pursuing a future career in a STEM-related field is essential for the future of our industry and many industries throughout Iowa,” said Justyn Miller, President, Aureon Technology.

The recipient of the 2017 Aureon Scholarship Program in the Alpine Communications area is as follows: