Job Opening – Network Administrator

We are carefully, selectively growing our team. We need an enthusiastic and personable individual to provide network administration and technical support for internal and external customers. This role is extremely varied – a typical day may include:

Troubleshooting internet connectivity and security issues;

Preforming data backups;

Setting-up network, telecom and/or PCs and peripherals;

Maintaining and advising on various applications and software;

Collaborate with others to resolve technical issues;

And more…

We won’t leave you hanging. You’ll have the support you need from other smart people to be a success. However, we do need some things from you:

You are positive and professional with a focus on solving problems and doing whatever it takes to make a difference to every customer every time.

You find satisfaction in a job well done and want to solve hard problems.

You relate well to all kinds of people, listen attentively, and can hone in on the most important issues.

You explain things easily in ways that people can understand and enjoy sharing your enthusiasm for new ideas.

Of course, you’re passionate about server hardware – blade and rack-mount servers, TCP/IP concepts, SAN/NAS technologies, monitoring tools, networking, firewalls and infrastructure security. Linux/UNIX experience a plus. Relevant technical degree and Microsoft and CompTIA certifications preferred.

Located in Elkader, Iowa, 15 miles west of the Mississippi, in beautiful Clayton County, Alpine Communications offers local telephone, long distance, wireless, broadband internet access, cable TV and home monitoring service.

Come and grow your career beyond you wildest dreams. Our comprehensive benefits encourage our employees and their families to build a lifelong relationship with us.

If you enjoy rolling-up-your-sleeves to dive into difficult problems and identifying solutions, we want to hear from you! Send your resume (we’ll actually read it) or stop in to fill out an application.

Alpine Communications

Human Resources

923 Humphrey St.

PO Box 1008

Elkader, IA 52043

alpineresumes@alpinecom.net

Fax: 563-245-2887