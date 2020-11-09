Join Our Team – Support Technician

Support Technician
Our customers have varying levels of technical comprehension, which require a talented and patient support specialist who is an effective communicator. This position is responsible for providing support to our clients and handles a unique mix of issues in the areas of telephony, computer networking, Internet, and IPTV video systems.
Preferred applicant will have:
- Degree in related field (computers, technology, etc.) and experience in the computer field (specifically Internet field) preferred
- Certifications relating to the computer and Internet fields helpful
- Valid Driver’s License
Alpine offers a team environment with opportunities for knowledge growth and development. Benefits include, but not limited to: Health insurance, dental insurance, life insurance, paid holidays, PTO, 401K match, and clothing allowance.
Duties include: deliver outstanding customer service through timely response and proactive solutions with the installation, support, and configuration of Alpine products; diagnose, resolve, and document hardware and software issues in a timely and accurate manner; and provide end-user training and support where required.
Send resume via mail or email to:
Alpine Communications
Human Resources
PO Box 1008
Elkader, IA 52043
alpineresumes@alpinecom.net
Fax: 563-245-2887
Upload your resume here: