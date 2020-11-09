Join Our Team – Support Technician

Support Technician

Our customers have varying levels of technical comprehension, which require a talented and patient support specialist who is an effective communicator. This position is responsible for providing support to our clients and handles a unique mix of issues in the areas of telephony, computer networking, Internet, and IPTV video systems.

Preferred applicant will have:

Degree in related field (computers, technology, etc.) and experience in the computer field (specifically Internet field) preferred

Certifications relating to the computer and Internet fields helpful

Valid Driver’s License

Alpine offers a team environment with opportunities for knowledge growth and development. Benefits include, but not limited to: Health insurance, dental insurance, life insurance, paid holidays, PTO, 401K match, and clothing allowance.

Duties include: deliver outstanding customer service through timely response and proactive solutions with the installation, support, and configuration of Alpine products; diagnose, resolve, and document hardware and software issues in a timely and accurate manner; and provide end-user training and support where required.

Send resume via mail or email to:

Alpine Communications

Human Resources

PO Box 1008

Elkader, IA 52043

alpineresumes@alpinecom.net

Fax: 563-245-2887

Upload your resume here:

