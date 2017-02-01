Love Your Internet

al_wb1085x300-64_012717

You won’t even miss that “what’s its name” Internet provider you’ve put up with for years, because with Alpine’s High-Speed Internet in a bundle you get:

  • Quality service at affordable rates
  • Friendly, local customer service
  • Free 24×7 technical support
  • Unlimited data with no overage fees
  • Unlimited local calling and unlimited incoming calls
  • Reliable access to 911 emergency calling

Now through February 28, 20147, switch to Alpine Platinum High-Speed Internet with a Peak Savings Pak and get:

  • Free First Month of Platinum Internet
  • Free First Month of a Peak Savings Pak
  • Free Internet Installation
  • Free Telephone Activation

Build Your Bundle Online or complete this form to begin a new relationship!

Offer valid through 2/28/17 for new Internet and new telephone customers who have not had service from Alpine in the past 6 months. 12-month agreement required.  Customer will be billed for modem and Wi-Fi networking when applicable, state and local taxes, regulatory fees, and surcharges. Restrictions apply. Call for complete details.

Recent Headlines