Main Street Elkader and Garnavillo Historical Society Awarded Grants

Aureon is pleased to announce that Aureon Charity Grants have been awarded to two organizations within Alpine Communications’ service area. Main Street Elkader received a grant for $550.00 to purchase materials for a children’s art installation during their annual Art in the Park event. The Garnavillo Historical Society received a grant for $300.00 towards upgrading their museum facilities. Upon reviewing an abundance of applications, our Aureon Charity Grant Committee delegated funds to projects committed to the betterment of local Iowan communities. The grants were presented in conjunction with Alpine Communications who sponsored the grant application.

Aureon is now accepting applications for the quarterly Aureon Charity Grant Program. Our grants are available to Iowa communities sponsored by its participating telecommunication companies. The Aureon Charity Grant Committee looks to accept proposals from organizations seeking to better their local communities.

Grant application forms are available from Alpine at www.alpinecom.net/library/aureon-charity-grant/ or the Aureon website (www.aureon.com). There are virtually no restrictions on the number or types of charities that may apply for the grant; however, the program must benefit and be made available to all members of the community. The deadline for submission is the end of each calendar quarter.

Aureon created the grant program in 1993 to increase service and support to rural independent telecommunications companies and the communities they serve. The Aureon Charity Grant Program awards grants on a quarterly basis. Over the course of twelve years, Aureon has donated over $850,000 to local communities and their surrounding areas. We believe in rewarding various organizations for their passion and dedication to advancing their own neighborhoods.

Interested organizations are encouraged to contact their local Independent Telecommunications Company to learn more information, as well as obtain and complete the application. All Charity Grant awards will be presented by Aureon and the participating local Independent Telecommunications Company.