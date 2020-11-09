MAINTENANCE NOTICE: November 10, 11:00 PM – November 11, 6:00 AM

As Alpine Communications continues to update and improve our network to meet future needs, we will be performing maintenance on our system and will implement the major changes during the hours of lowest demand.

We will upgrade equipment beginning Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11:00 p.m. continuing through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Interruptions of telephone, internet, email, and FusionTV will be experienced due to the migration of equipment.

For questions, please contact Alpine Communications at 245-4000, option 2. If you experience issues outside of our maintenance window, please contact our technical support team at 1-888-264-2908. Thank you for your patience as we work to ensure our network is the best it can be to keep you connected.