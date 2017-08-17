Mayweather vs. McGregor PPV Event

Pay Per View events may be purchased through the program guide. Programs that are available for Pay Per View purchase will appear in the program guide with a PPV gold ticket symbol, the event price, and the air time.

To purchase a Pay Per View event:

Tune to Pay-Per-View Channel 380 in High-Definition or Channel 381 in Standard-Definition Select the Pay Per View event and press the OK button. A Purchase Information window will appear showing  Event (Title)  Start Time  End Time  Price The user may also select whether or not the purchased Pay Per View event should be shared with all set top boxes in the defined Whole Home Group. Unless the Share Whole Home field is set to “Yes,” the Pay Per view event will only be viewable on the set top box that the event is purchased from. Enter your Purchase PIN. This pin is provided by Alpine Communications. Contact us at 563-245-4000 to obtain your pin. Select Purchase. A Confirm Purchase window will appear showing the Pay Per View event purchase information. The event will have a reminder automatically added once the purchase is confirmed. Select Confirm Purchase. Once the Pay Per View event has been purchased, the event will show a PPV ticket icon within the guide.

