Media Powerhouses

Manage Your Costs

Eight media giants control most of the shows and movies you watch, as well as many of those you don’t. To continue increasing their revenue, they require us, your local TV company, to carry their less-popular networks as a condition of providing the most popular ones.

In addition, they use their size and power to continually demand higher fees for their programming. More money in their pockets means less money in yours.

When the big media companies demand higher fees, this can seriously impact your monthly bill. We fight for lower rates for you.

We’re on Your Side

We want you to have access to your favorite channels. We negotiate with these big corporations to make sure you get all the channels you want.

Read more about how we are negotiating for you: tvonmyside.com

Recent Headlines

Media Powerhouses Eight media giants control most of the shows and movies you watch, as well as many of those you don’t. To continue increasing their revenue, they require us, your local TV company, to carry their less-popular networks as a condition of providing the most popular ones. In addition, they use their size and power to […] Help is at Hand with a Personal Emergency Response System from Alpine Communications Did you know one in every three Americans over the age of 65 will fall each year, and less than half of them will tell anyone that it happened?  Did you know one in five falls will cause a severe head injury or broken bone? And did you know a Personal Emergency Response System will […] Strategic Marketing Presented by Alpine and ICAN Successful marketing campaigns depend on reaching the right audience with the right message using the appropriate tactic in a timely fashion.  Elevate your marketing strategy with affordable TV advertising and digital tactics reaching customers in the Alpine Communications service area, throughout Iowa, and beyond. ICAN, Inc., an Iowa company, works with independent telephone companies and […] Elkader Uses Housing Incentives to Grow and Thrive Since 1836, when Elisha Boardmann and Horace Bronson settled on the banks of the Turkey River, Elkader has been a vibrant hub for commerce in Northeast Iowa. Elkader reached its peak population of 1,688 in 1980 but it has been steadily declining over the past 40 due to urbanization and a changing agriculture economy.  As […]