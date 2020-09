Customers using https://apps.alpinecom.net to access the MyAlpine Portal should navigate to https://userportal.alpinecom.net beginning September 21, 2020, to access the web portal. Please update your bookmarks and shortcuts to reflect the new MyAlpine Portal URL. If you have trouble accessing the portal, please call support at 1-888-264-2908.

The MyAlpine Portal gives users quick access to Zimbra webmail, Greymail, internet speed test, and account settings.