New! Alpine Wireless Plans and eStore

As the only location in Clayton County that offers personalized assistance with cellular service, Alpine Communications is excited to announce new wireless plans for individuals.

4G LTE Individual PlansAnytime MinutesSMS and MMSData IncludedPer Month
250 Talk25000$15.00
Unlimited Talk, Text & 500 MB DataUnlimitedUnlimited500 MB$30.00
Unlimited Talk, Text & 5GB DataUnlimitedUnlimited5GB$60.00

Getting cell phone service or switching carriers is always easy with Alpine Wireless. With our local customer service options, you can stop by the office in Elkader, give us a call or take advantage of our 24/7 chat option. We provide any help you need getting your new phone set up, moving contacts and photos, designating your WiFi options and providing any other help you may need to get the most out of your cellular devices.

View our phones and shop online today!

Easy To Understand Plans and Bills

Alpine offers a variety of simple, straightforward wireless plans to meet your needs. Monthly bills are easy to read and when you bundle other telecom services like Fusion TV, residential phone services, and internet.

Whether you stay close to home all year, travel for work, or migrate with retirement, you’ll always get the coverage you need to talk, text, stream, or surf the internet on your cellular device.

Connect with us today! Visit our office at 923 Humphrey Street in Elkader, call 245-4000, or shop online here.

