Notice: FusionTV Programming Changes

Scripps Networks recently acquired ION Media and decided to close down the operations of two ION Media multicasts: ION Plus and Qubo, effective February 26, 2021. To provide quality programming, Scripps Networks is transitioning the programming on ION Plus and Qubo.

KPXR 48.2 Channel 1042 Qubo was replaced with Bounce

Bounce is the first African American broadcast network. It features a programming mix of original series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, off-network series, and more.

KPXR 48.3 Channel 1043 ION Plus was replaced with Grit

Grit is a new network featuring western series and movies starring bold, brave and legendary action heroes such as John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, and Audie Murphy.

There could be a brief channel outage for 1042 and 1043 until the transition is complete. Furthermore, the channel guide data may be incorrect for a period of time.

Our goal is to provide our customers with a variety of programming accompanied by the very best local experience possible. However, Alpine Communications cannot control the decisions of content providers to discontinue networks.

Visit www.tvonmyside.com to learn how Alpine Communications is working to deliver the best channels for the fairest price.

Please contact Customer Service at (563) 245-4000 if you have any questions.