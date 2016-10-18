October is National Cyber Security Month

As an NCSAM Champion, Alpine Communications has pledged to get out the word about Cyber Security Awareness in the month of October. It is important for you to stay vigilant about cyber security. Online safety is our shared responsibility and it starts with STOP. THINK. CONNECT.

STOP: Make sure security measures are in place.

THINK: About the consequences of your actions and behaviors online.

CONNECT: And enjoy the Internet.

We are here to help you protect your devices and to stay secure online. Visit our Tech Home page or call 563-245-4000 to learn about fully-supported anti-virus service from Alpine Communications.