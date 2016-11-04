Register for Free Technology Workshops in November

Alpine is offering FREE technology workshops which include tips and information for technology users of all levels and are open to Alpine Communications customers. Class size is limited and we encourage you to register early by calling 563-245-4000 or register below. All workshops will be held at our office at 923 Humphrey Street, Elkader.
Wi-Fi Basics
- Get a general overview of Wi-Fi networking, equipment, security, trouble-shooting, and best practices.
- Tuesday, November 15 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Smartphones for Seniors and Personal Emergency Response Systems
- Learn about the benefits of upgrading to a new smartphone and how a Personal Emergency Response System can help you or a loved one live independently.
- Thursday, November 17 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m